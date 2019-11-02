Chelsea quickly put their midweek cup exit behind them as they defeat Watford away from home in Saturday’s late game.

The result makes it Chelsea’s fifth straight Premier League win and also sets a new club record of seven successive away wins in all competitions while in the top flight.

Tammy Abraham moved into double figures for the season with deadly finishing early in the game with the second goal coming soon after half-time, scored from close range by in-form Christian Pulisic.

There would have been more Chelsea goals had it not been for an inspired showing by Ben Foster in the Watford goal.

Instead there were some anxious minutes for Chelsea followers at the end of the game when the home side cut the

lead from the penalty spot, VAR having intervened in the 79th-minute.

Frank Lampard’s men were able to successfully see out the win however, Kepa producing a crucial save right at death, and with the three points, Chelsea rise to third in the Premier League table ahead of Leicester’s Sunday game at Crystal Palace.

There was just one change to the Chelsea starting line-up from the one that had won at Burnley in our Premier League game last weekend.

Lampard was able to select Emerson Palmieri at left-back again following his hamstring problem and the boss explained that Marcos Alonso, who was moved to bench, had seen a lot of action recently. That included midweek against Man United.