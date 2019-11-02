By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola aka DJ Cuppy got invited to Buckingham Palace for the Patron’s Centenary Dinner on Wednesday 30th October 2019.

She was invited by HRM The Princess Royal, the Patron of Save The Children.

By extension, DJ Cuppy attended the dinner with her family and judging by the photos she shared on social media, her family all had an amazing time wining and dining with the British royals.

Cuppy attended the dinner with her parents, Nana and Femi Otedola and sisters, Tolani and Temi Otedola.

See her tweets about the dinner and photos below.

Got invited to Buckingham Palace for dinner, had the most amazing time on a table with HRH The Princess Royal! 👑 We spent a good deal speaking about her historic visits to Nigeria! #BUCKETLIST — Cuppy 🍧 #GELATO (@cuppymusic) November 1, 2019

What a night! Will never forget visiting Buckingham Palace with my family! The legacy continues, Ote💲 ✨ #FamilyFirst pic.twitter.com/cbIfHfb6Bh — Cuppy 🍧 #GELATO (@cuppymusic) November 1, 2019