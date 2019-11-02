The Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) has called for the economic empowerment of women to be linked to the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

The call was made at its annual gathering of leading women politicians, businesswomen and entrepreneurs on the continent between 29 and 30 October 2019 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), Cape Town, South Africa.

The initial call was made by renowned economic activist and social entrepreneur, Wendy Luhabe, from the stage on the first day, for radical action on the issue.

This led to its adoption on Day 2 by the gathering as a resolution to be delivered to Chairman of the African Union.

According to the Founder of the Women’s Private Equity Fund and co-founder WINDE, Luhabe, “Women do not get invited when nations are going through transitions. We have to make a space for ourselves.”

The resolution states that: “The African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), is a monumental milestone on Africa’s developmental roadmap that must be exploited to the full for intra-Africa trade. It will unleash almost unlimited opportunities, new economies of scale, and income and employment generation through greater market and economic integration.

“We are concerned that if women are not involved in finalising the details of the Agreement, women will be excluded from the opportunities that will be unleashed.”