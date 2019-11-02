Arsenal surrendered another lead on home soil as the Gunners’ top-four hopes were dented by Wolves at the Emirates.

This is coming after Arsenal surrendered their lead to play 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace last weekend and also lost out to Liverpool on penalties after taking a two-goal lead on Wednesday.

In a bright start today, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put Arsenal 1-0 up with a cool finish from 12 yards on 21 minutes after Alexandre Lacazette’s smart cut back.

That had quelled a bright opening from the away side, and Unai Emery’s men promptly took control of the affair in north London.

But Rui Patricio made a couple of good saves for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side, before Raul Jimenez struck to level things up for the visitors after the break.

Arsenal now sit on the 5th spot on the PL standings with 17 points from available 33 points and pressure keeps mounting on Unai Emery to overturn the poor run amid reports that Jose Mourinho might take over.