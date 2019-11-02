A popular Nollywood actress, Foluke Daramola on Saturday led the breast cancer awareness Jog for Life in Lagos State, an annual event initiated by the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria, BRECAN.

This is the fourth Jog for Life exercise held between October and now to create awareness about the deadly breast Cancer disease by BRECAN.

The 2019 edition was flagged off in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, followed by Ondo State and Imo state which were held simultaneously.

BRECAN is a non-governmental organisation, founded by the wife of Ondo State Governor, Betty-Anyanwu Akeredolu, 22 years ago, being a survivor, to create awareness about the need to prevent the disease among women, and for early detection.

Today’s Jog for Life kicked off at Lekki Peninsula Phase one roundabout, and terminated at Blics Garden and Boat Club Lekki Waterfront.