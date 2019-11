Zlatan Ibile finally releases his much anticipated first studio album which he tagged “Zanku“.

However, the ‘Zanku‘ album consists of seventeen wonderful tracks, with productions from Rexxie, Spellz, Kiddominant and a few other prominent music producers.

The album also housed a lot of amazing collaborations with the industry big fishes, the likes of Davido, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Patoranking and a few others.