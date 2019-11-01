Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba said, though the local hunters do not have the legal mandate for their operations in the state, his government was at home with their activities because of the worrisome level of insecurity in the area.

According to him, the hunters’ onslaught against banditry and other sundry crimes was already yielding good results in the state.

Ishaku made the revelation on Thursday at the Galla Night organised by the state government for both Federal and States Security administrators in Jalingo.

He expressed the determination of the state government in supporting any initiative aimed at addressing the security challenges in the state.

He also commended the Federal Government for its support in tackling insecurity in the state.

“Let me acknowledge the efforts of our local hunters in engaging the bandits into fierce battle.

“Their operation is yielding results and very soon, the menace will be brought under control.

“Though, the local hunters do not have the legal authority to carry out such operation.

“That doesn’t mean that other security agencies did not do their best but in situations of despair, one is likely to subscribe to every suggestion available.

“On our part, we are in support of every initiative that will bring an end to this security challenges,’ Ishaku said.

The governor, who was represented by Mr Anthony Jellason, Secretary to the State Government (SSG) also commended the military and other security agencies for their efforts in containing the bandits.

In her remarks, Dr Amina Shamaki, Permanent Secretary, Special Services, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) said that the government would support the state in ensuring that the security challenges were brought under control.

Shamaki commended both Taraba and Benue governments in their efforts to resolve the lingering Tiv/Jukun crisis in Taraba.

She gave assurance that most of the security challenges would become a thing of the past as the Federal Government was having sleepless nights to ensure that the life of every Nigerian was better protected. |