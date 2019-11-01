Four people have been rescued in Friday’s collapse of a two-storey building under construction at Glover Court, Ikoyi area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

The building collapsed around 4:10pm while the workers were on site.

Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, were involved in the rescue operation.

LASEMA’s Director General, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu said immediately the building collapsed, emergency response was activated, saying that four people had been rescued alive while one was still trapped.

The only construction worker reportedly still being trapped under rubble of the collapsed building is 24-year-old Yomi.

Other emergency responders present at the scene include Lagos State Fire Services, Lagos State Ambulance Service, andthe Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA.