By Okafor Ofiebor

The Homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, Rivers State Police Command said it has concluded Investigation and established a prima facie case against six persons who allegedly murdered a Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Alakahia, Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

It said the suspects would soon be arraigned in Court.

They were arrested in connection with the murder of a PDP Chieftain, Anele Nworzuruka, who was shot dead in front of his wife and three children on the September 21, 2019.

The Spokesman of the Rivers Police in the State, Nnamdi Omoni, in a statement said six suspects had been arrested in connection with the murder.

They are: Bright Wali, 21; Blessing Ogbuagu, 23; Chineme Wemeh, 26; Stanley Levi, 19; Nnamdi Emenike, 35 and Sunday Bright, 35.

He said the suspects who were arrested at different times, allegedly confessed to belonging to members of Iceland Cult group terrorizing Alakahia and Choba Communities in Obio/Akpor LGA of the State.

One of the suspects, Bright Wali was said to have confessed that he led his gang on that fateful day, to the house of the deceased, where they shot him death.

His confession led to the arrest of others who have also confessed their complicity in the murder.