The Plateau Government has approved N33 million for the renovation of the Secretariat of the State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

The state Information Commissioner, Mr Dan Manjang, announced this on Friday in Jos while briefing newsmen shortly after the State Executive Council meeting.

Manjang said that the state executive council took several other critical decisions during the meeting presided over by Gov. Simon Lalong.

“During the session, approval was given for the renovation of NUJ Press Centre at the tune of N33 million.

“Approval was also made for the purchase of vehicles for the speaker, principal officers and members of the Plateau House of Assembly,” he said.

Manjang further said that the council gave approval for renovation work at NDLEA at the tune N89.8 million.

“Government also approved the sum of N29.8 million to purchase tools and equipment for the establishment of Basic Scientific Glass Blowing Training Centre.

“Approval was also made for the procurement of 1,908 drums of 45kg calcium hypochlorite for the State Water Board,” he said.

He further said that the council had approved some bills for onward submission to the Plateau House of Assembly.

He said that the draft white paper on the land encroachment in Naraguta community of Jos North Local Government Area was also considered.