The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has urged pharmaceutical companies and medicine distribution companies to install Global Positioning System (GPS) trackers in their distribution vehicles.

GPS is a satellite navigation system used to determine the ground position of an object.

It is a technology first used by the United States military in the 1960s and expanded into civilian use over the next few decades.

Dr Ejike Nnamani, an Assistant Director of NAFDAC, gave the advice while speaking in Enugu on Friday.

Nnamani noted that adding GPS tracking device would help enhance security and effective monitoring of the medical products while on transit.

He also urged that electronically manipulated engine-kill buttons should be in place to enhance security and stop vehicles suspected to be moving out of destination routes.

“There should be dedicated equipment and vehicles to convey medicines and these vehicles must have good access control.

“These vehicles and equipment used in conveying medicines must be suitable and appropriately to prevent exposure of products to conditions that could affect their stability, packaging integrity and contamination of any kind.

“The vehicles and equipment should minimise risk of errors, building of dusts or dirt and contamination as well as ensure appropriate quality agreement,” he said.

Nnamani said that special storage conditions like mobile refrigerators were required during transportation hence; they should be provided, checked, monitored and recorded.