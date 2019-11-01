A gunman has shot ‘multiple victims’ at a college Halloween party at an Airbnb in California.
Police were summoned at around 11pm on Thursday to Lucile Way, Orinda County.
Witnesses said Laney College students had been partying in a rented property, NBC reported.
Contra Costa County Sheriff’s office tweeted: ‘Orinda Police Department and Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff are working a multiple shooting in Orinda. Investigation is active. Details coming later.’
Video footage showed numerous ambulances and police vehicles at the scene.–Daily Mail
