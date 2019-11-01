Former Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode on Friday expressed sadness and regret over the demise of the first military Governor of Lagos State, Brig-Gen. Mobolaji Johnson (Rtd).

Johnson passed on Wednesday evening at the age of 83 after a brief illness.

He served as military Governor of Lagos State from May 1967 to July 1975 during the military regime of General Yakubu Gowon.

Ambode, in a statement signed by his media aide, Habib Aruna described Johnson’s death as a great loss to Lagos State and the country at large, adding that he was an icon in his own rights.

“Pa Johnson was a great son of Lagos State who distinguished himself, first as a military administrator and also in private business as an astute manager of men and resources. He was a foremost leader in the State of Excellence who distinguished himself in many ways than one.

“He served the State meritoriously and even after his retirement, he continued to contribute his quota to the growth of Lagos State. He was indeed a source of inspiration to many”, he said.

Ambode while commiserating with the family of the late elder statesman urged them to uphold the ideals he stood and fought for, saying that the nation will continue to draw inspiration from his life and times.

“His demise, just like that of our heroes past, must never be in vain. There can be no better time to unite together to achieve a better and more prosperous Nigeria,” he said.

He said Brig-Gen Johnson paid his dues and has left his footprints on the sands of time.

“I want to express our heartfelt condolence to the family of Pa Mobolaji Johnson on this great and irreparable loss. He was a pride to our State and we will surely miss him. We pray that Almighty God grant him eternal rest” Ambode said.