Nigerian blogger, Linda Ikeji has arrived in Ghana ahead of her speaking schedule at the Ghana Bloggers Summit organised by Avance Media.

The summit, at Silver Star Towers Complex, Accra begins today and will end Saturday 2 November.

According to a report by ghanaweb.com, Linda is expected to share her blogging story and mentor upcoming bloggers who would like to build and maintain a successful career in the field.

She is also expected to interact with students in University of Ghana and Wisconsin International University College on a special university tour.

Bloggers and journalists scheduled to speak at the event include: Jenny Chisom [Login Bloggers Africa], Kwadwo Sheldon [Social Media Influencer], Jemila Abdulai [Circumspecte.com], David Mawuli [Pulse.com.gh], Kwame A.A. Opoku, Samuel Ato Afful [Senior Lecturer, AUCC], Patrice Amegashie [TV Africa], Papaga Seckloawu Bless [celebritiesbuzz.com.gh], Ismail Akwei (International Journalist), Fiifi Adinkra [GhanaNdwom.com], George Britton [georgebritton.com], Simon W. Alangde, Eugene Osafo-Nkansah.

Others are Jonathan Nii Laryea, Fiifi Anaman [Sports Journalist], Evans Antwi-Gyamera [ashesgyamera.com], Thomas Freeman Yeboah [Pulse.com.gh], Elorm Beenie [beeniewords.com], Keni Kodjo [Kenikodjo.com], Angela Akua Asante [sports blogger], Justica Anima [justicaanima.com], Mawuko Afadzinu [Head of Marketing, Stanbic Bank Ghana], Jagbesie Suliah Jibriel [ghkasa.com], Adeyemi Adebayo (YemmeYbaba) [Ytainment.com], Pep Junia [enewsgh.com], Toni Kusi [ghpage.com], Gad Ocran [Head of Social Media, Multimedia Group], Kofi Cephas [ghgossip.com] and Tony Asankomah, [ghmoviefreak.com].

The bloggers’ summit is also supported by Twellium Industries, Verna Natural Mineral Water, Asuavo Security, SB Incubator, Reset Global People, WatsUp TV, Homechow, ICS Africa, CliqAfrica, Egotickets, ShotbyExcelsis, Surge Studios, Orientation Africa, Third Eye Media and Spaa Media.–Ghanaweb.com