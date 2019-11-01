A Lebanese man is to die for killing a British Embassy employee almost two years ago as a Lebanon court delivered judgment.

The convict, Tarek Houshieh was sentenced to death on Friday by a criminal court in the area of Mount Lebanon, North East of Beirut.

According to Lebanon’s official news agency, NNA, Houshieh was convicted for raping and murdering Rebecca Dykes, 30, in December 2017.

The deceased’s body was found on the side of a highway in North-Eastern Beirut.

Houshieh, who worked as a driver for the ride hailing company Uber, later confessed that he tried to rape Dykes, and killed her after she fought back, police said at the time.

Dykes used to work for the British embassy in Beirut.