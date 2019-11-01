A Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin has dismissed a case of an alleged breach of human rights filed by a legal practitioner, Suleiman Abaya against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Abaya, had dragged the anti-graft agency to court after he was arrested alongside two others for allegedly involved in defrauding a pastor of his property worth N20m.

Abaya is asking the court to order the EFCC to pay him the sum of N1 billion damage for allegedly violating his human rights, for arresting him without a warrant and displaying his pictures on the internet.

At the court today, Justice Hammed Gegele dismissed the case, saying that the EFCC operatives acted within the law for arresting the lawyer without warrant of arrest since they have substantial evidence to take such an action.

The judge also dismissed the claims by Abaya that displaying his pictures on the internet infringed on his fundamental human rights.

According to him, the anti-graft agency acted within its powers since it used the word ‘alleged’ in the caption.

Reacting to the verdict, the lawyer’s counsel, Raheem Ismaila, insisted that his client would appeal the judgement.