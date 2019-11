Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has restated the commitment of his Administration to promoting ideas that will ensure Lagos remains Africa’s model mega city.

‘’Let me assure you that as Africa’s model mega city and melting point of business and industrial activities in the sub-region, we will not rest on our oars until the economic landscape of our State is transformed and repositioned to meet the expectations of business community and also achieve the goal of becoming a destination of choice for foreign Direct Investment,” he said.

Represented at the Opening Ceremony of the 2019 Lagos International Trade Fair, by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, he stated that the task of building a 21st Century economy required commitment to promoting and connecting business across transnational borders, which he said remained strong and unshaken.

He promised to improve the ease of doing business in the State by delivering “innovative incentives and interventions, as well as quality service delivery by a well motivated public service’’.

In his keynote address, President Muhammadu Buhari who was represented at the event by the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Ambassador Mariam Katagun stated that the task of transforming Nigeria into an industrial giant could not be achieved without the needed collaboration with the private sector to ensure an inclusive and sustainable path towards growth, job creation and economic development.

He, therefore, reiterated his administration’s commitment to providing assistance that would guarantee the growth of MSMEs in ensuring that their products meet with acceptable global standard, urging Nigerians to patronize made-in-Nigeria products and services.

He said, “We must accept our new reality of promoting locally made products as it is evident that this is where our new Nigeria will be realised and that is why I have constantly emphasized that we must be a nation where we grow what we eat and consume what we produce”.

Earlier, the President, Lagos State Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr. Babatunde Ruwase FCA commended the state government for its regular interest and support for the annual trade fair which had over the years remained an avenue for producers, service providers and end users to converge and facilitate trade and commerce.

Speaking further, the President emphasized that the theme of the fair underscored the importance of a robust business interaction to generate wealth and create value for the advancement of the Nigeria economy and the welfare of the citizens.

He, therefore, urged government to ensure that the nation’s economic and investment policies were friendly to make the country a major investment hub in Africa.

According to him “we need the right policies as well as strong commitment to infrastructural development to revive investors’ confidence in our economy. Our policies must be one that supports the growth of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise, so they can impact substantially on the economy in terms of growth, job creation and value generation.”