By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel is set to crown 2019 in an excellent way as he sets to hold Kizz Daniel Live Concert in Lagos on Boxing Day, December 26th, 2019.

The concert, scheduled to hold at the Eko Hotel Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, is a final part of the singer’s ‘No Bad Songz tour’.

The ongoing ‘No Bad Songz Tour’ has been held in cities across Europe and America, with series of successful and critically acclaimed performances.

The award-winning singer who released some major chart-topping hit songs this year which include, ‘Eko,’ ‘Fvck You,’ and latest hit ‘Pak n Go,’ has not disclosed other performing artists and entertainers who will be at the concert.