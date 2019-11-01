The Kaduna State Police Command says it has arrested a notorious kidnapper and rescued eight kidnap victims in Kaduna.

The Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo made the disclosure in a press statement issued on Friday in Kaduna.

Sabo said a combined team of police operatives from Rigasa, Nariya division and personnel of the command’s Operations department carried out the operation on Oct. 29 at about 8:30 p.m.

He said that the team, ”on a reliable tip off, swung into action and succeeded in arresting suspected notorious kidnapper, one Mustapha Ibrahim of Daura Road, Rigasa, Kaduna red handed with a kidnapped victim.”

Sabo said that the suspect was on his way to deliver the victim, Abubakar Aminu, a 13-year-old boy of Maraban Rido, Chukun LGA, Kaduna State to his gang members when he was nabbed.

He explained that the suspect subsequently led the operatives to rescue two other victims, Ismaila Hussaini and Hussaini Umar, both residing at Ado-Gwaram area of Rigasa Kaduna.

“The suspect is helping police investigation, the Command is currently on the trail of other gang members for possible arrest and prosecution.

He added that the Command, in continuation of its current onslaught against all identified bandits camps in the state, also successfully rescued another set of kidnapped victims on Oct. 31.

Sabo said that operation at Maguzawa and Gurguzu Forests successfully rescued five kidnap victims after storming some bandit camps at about 1:30 a.m on Thursday and engaged them in a fierce gun duel.

He said that the suspected bandits escaped with bullet wounds but the captives were successfully rescued.

Sabo identified those rescued as Sada Abdullahi, Maimuna Umar Sharif, Ismail Umar Sharif, Aisha Umar Sharif and Husaini Umar Sharif, all adult of Nariya village, Chukun LGA.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Ali Janga has urged the general public to keep supporting the Police with prompt and reliable information to enable the command nip crime in the bud and restore public order.

Sabo assured that the Command would continue to ensure adequate protection of lives and property of citizens in the state.