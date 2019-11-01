Inspiration 92.3 FM begins audition for its mega programme, tagged: ‘Next Radio Super Star 2019’ aimed at rediscovering talents among Nigerians, on Saturday.

This year’s edition is the 5th in the series in the programme aimed at empowering youths and giving them employment.

The first prize in this year’s event is N250,000.

Head, Broadcast Services, Programmes, Content, News and Sports, Inspiration 92.3 FM/ National Network, Olalekan Olajolumo, popularly known as VJ O-SQUARE, said to enter for the competition, one just has to post a 60 seconds video of his or her radio presentation and tag @ifm92.3 on Instagram on or before Thursday, October 31st 2019 “Or you come for the Live auditions on Saturday, 2nd November and 9th November 2019.”

“You must be following us on @ifm92.3 on Instagram to qualify. Live AUDITIONS will hold at the IFM studios in Ligali Ayorinde Street, Victoria Island, Lagos on Saturday, November 2nd and 9th 2019. It’s your time to shine, post that video now and emerge the next radio super star 2019,” VJ O-SQUARE said.