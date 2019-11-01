The Court of Appeal in Kaduna has nullified the election of a member of the House of Representatives from Kano, Jibrin Abdulmumin and ordered a repeat poll in the two local governments making up his constituency.

The councils are Kiru and Bebeji.

The appeal court ordered fresh elections in the constituency.

Justice Adejoje Adepoju, who read the judgment said the final result contained in Form EC (8)E as submitted for the constituency was mutilated.

Mr Jibrin, a member of the All Progressives Congress, was declared the winner of the election by the electoral commission, INEC.

But on 5 September, the election petition tribunal dismissed the petition by Mr Jibrin’s opponent, Aliyu Datti of the Peoples Democratic Party.