The Nigerian Army, on Thursday, urged residents of Enugu and its environs not to panic if they see movement of large numbers of personnel of security agencies on Friday.

Col. Aliyu Yusuf, Deputy Director, Public Relations 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

Yusuf said that the 82 Division, in collaboration with Nigeria Police and other security agencies in Enugu State, would conduct a special monthly route march on Friday, Nov. 1.

He said that the route march would commence from 82 Division Dragon Sports Complex by 5:30 a.m.

The director said: “In addition to serving as the usual monthly exercise, the route march will kick-start “Exercise Atilogwu Udo 1’’, which has been scheduled to take effect from Nov. 1 to Dec. 23.

“During the route march, there will be the usual movement of the military, the police and personnel of other security agencies from Abakpa Cantonment through some selected parts of Enugu metropolis.

“The special route march, which is part of routine military exercise, is aimed at sensitising and displaying to the general public the readiness and determination of security agencies to continue to synergize and collaborate.

“This inter-agency collaboration will further achieve maximum successes in executing military/paramilitary Operations and Exercises; particularly the oncoming and week-long Exercise Atilogwu Udo 1.

“The route march is also a medium of galvanizing civil/media support’’.

According to him, the general public is hereby advised to avoid panic and go about their normal daily activities without fear.