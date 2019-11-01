Eleven suspected internet fraudsters have been arrested in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

They were arrested in a private home in Ozuoba, on a day that the EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magu declared unrelenting war against the fraudsters, while speaking with stakeholders in Abuja.

Over 200 internet fraudsters have been arrested nationwide since the crackdown began in August, in collaboration with America’s Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI.

The latest Yahoo Yahoo boys in the net, were arrested based on intelligence and surveillance of their suspected fraudulent activities, the agency’s spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren said.

The suspects are: Chineyeze Aborchi Bernard; John Amos; Pinima Onyamon; Ibifuro Kingsley; Deele Noble; Samuel Francis; Christian Mfoniso; Tenalo Doomate; Mamah Uchenna Boniface, Pedro Fortune Tyger and Ikechukwu Ugwu Ifeanyi.

Items recovered from them include 16( sixteen) mobile phones of various brands, one HP Laptop, one Wi-Fi and one modem devices as well as a Toyota Corolla car.

The suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

The Commission is also grilling nine suspected illegal oil bunkerers handed over to the Port Harcourt office by the Nigerian Army.

The suspects: Emeka Kingsley; Ejianya Chigozie; Friday Okechukwu; Nwodo Daniel; Emmanuel Thomas; Danjuma Muhammed; Usman Inuwa, Chigbundu Williams and Felix Ogu Mupe were arrested by the anti- bunkering team of the 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, Rivers State and handed over to the EFCC on Friday, November 1, 2019. Fifteen vehicles, comprising six trucks and nine other, were also arrested alongside the suspects.

The handing over Officer, Brigadier General G.M Mutkut said that the suspects were arrested with suspected illegally refined petroleum products from illegal bunkering sites at different locations and dates within Rivers State. Principal Detective Superintendent Lawan Ahmed received the suspects on behalf of the EFCC.

Also handed over to the EFCC by the army were 15 vehicles belonging to the suspects.

The suspects would soon be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded, said Uwujaren.