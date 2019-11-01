The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos office, on Friday arraigned two person for conspiracy and stealing of N103.5 million.

They were arraigned at the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, before Justice Sherifat Solebo.

One of them, Arugba Micheal and his company, Gar Maritime Nigeria Limited was arraigned on three-count charge bordering on conspiracy to steal, transfer of properties and stealing to the tune of N96, 400, 000.

Similarly, the EFCC also arraigned one Disu Rafiu Adeigbe before Justice Solebo on eleven counts charge bordering on conspiracy to steal and stealing.

Adeigbe was alleged to have stolen dividend warrants valued at N7, 118, 901.00 belonging to one Dr. Abiola Havius Akinrele.