Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court sitting in Warri, Delta State has sentenced two internet fraudsters, Osaghale Collins and Nwabudike Stephen Emefiele to four months in prison for phishing.

The convicts were arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Benin Zonal office engaging in computer phishing.

The Fraudsters, Osaghale Collins and Nwabudike Stephen Emefiele ( a.k.a. Kelvin Luiz, Kelvin Wonglee, Nelson Davis, James Sanchez, Maria Wanye) were said to have intentionally engaged in phishing, an offence contrary to section 32(1) of the Cybercrime (prohibition prevention etc) Act, 2015.

Phishing is a fraudulent attempt to obtain sensitive information such as usernames, passwords, and credit card details by disguising oneself as a trustworthy entity in an electronic communication.