Members of the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario, ETFO, have voted overwhelmingly in support of a possible strike.

Union members voted 98 percent in favour of job action amid rising tensions between teachers’ unions and the province.

According to ETFO president, Sam Hammond, the Ford government is making cuts that will impact the quality of education in the province as the elementary teachers continued to voice their concerns around issues including class sizes, a lack of front-line assistance, violence in classrooms, and the preservation of the current full-day kindergarten model.

Hammond said talks with the province at the central bargaining table have not progressed in any meaningful way

The government is “refusing to address our concerns” about the need for more supports for students, especially those with special needs, Sam Hammond told a news conference on Friday.

He said that includes a $50-million fund that was a part of teachers’ previous contract that allowed board to hire additional teachers for special education students.

Almost every issue has become a sticking point in the negotiations, he said.

“The results of those strike votes show that our members are overwhelmingly behind their central bargaining team and expect — absolutely expect — the government to get serious at the bargaining table,” Hammond said.

He would not lay out a timeline for a potential strike, but said the union would meet with a conciliator on Monday.

However, Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the government’s team remains committed to reaching a negotiated deal with the elementary teachers.

“While our government has been a reasonable and constructive force at the bargaining table … ETFO has taken another escalating step towards a strike which will disproportionately hurt our kids,” Lecce said in a statement.

“Strike action caused by unions could mean school closures, disruption, and uncertainty for students and parents.”