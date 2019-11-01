President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, has roasted members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU over their decision to go on strike, in the first place, before jettisoning the idea.

Onochie reacting to ASUU’s decision to suspend the strike said the strike was “a planned revenge over the closure of the cold room”.

The ‘cold room’ is a code name for the University of Lagos Staff Club, where lecturers have dalliances with female students.

ASUU suspends proposed strike!

There was no justification for it. It was a planned revenge over the closure of the #COLDROOM — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) October 31, 2019

The Federal Government warned that its employees not captured on its Integrated Payroll Personnel Information System (IPPIS).platform by October 31, 2019, would no longer be receiving their salaries, a development the union kicked against on grounds that it could erode university autonomy.

The Accountant General of the Federation, Idris Ahmed lashed back that ASUU was endorsing corruption in opposing IPPIS.