A two-storey building under construction has collapsed in Ikoyi area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA have raced to the scene to rescue trapped persons.

The building is said to have collapsed at Glover Court, Ikoyi.

Report had it that workers working on the building were trapped but the specific number of people on site is unknown.

Director General, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu said the building collapsed around 4.10pm on Friday at Glover Court, Ikoyi .

“It is a two-storey building under construction. LASEMA already activated the Lagos Emergency Response Plan for all first responders to move to the site of the collapsed building.

“Similarly, Lagosians within the vicinity of the incident have been enjoined to stay calm and allow emergency responders to do their job,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.