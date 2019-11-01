By Jethro Ibileke

The Court of Appeal sitting in Benin City, Edo State, on Friday affirmed the decision of the State election petition tribunal, which declared Senator Francis Alimikhena of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as winner of the Edo North Senatorial District election.

Not satisfied with the decision of the lower court, Engr. Abubakar Momoh, of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), had approached the appellate court, asking it to declare him winner of the February 23 election.

Also decided was the appeal filed by Barr. Omosede Igbinedion, of the PDP, which challenged the declaration of Hon. Dennis Idahosa, of the APC, as winner of the Ovia Federal Constituency election.

Johnson Agbonyinma of the APC also had his appeal thrown out for lacking in merit.

Agbonayinma had gone to the appellate court, seeking to upturn the decision of the lower tribunal which upheld the victory of Jude Ise-Idehen of the PDP, in the Egor/Ikpoba-Okha Federal Constituency election.

Patrick Idiake, who also expressed dissatisfaction with the victory of Joe Edionwele of the PDP, for the Esan West/Esan Central/Igueben Federal Constituency, as decided by the lower tribunal, also asked the appellate court to upturn the decision.

His appeal was however dismissed by the three-man court of appeal.

Justice Aseimo Moore Ademein, who read the judgments, pronounced all the appeals as lacking in merit and thereafter dismissed them.

He said parties were to bear their respective costs.