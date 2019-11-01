Zimbabwe’s Visitor Mapwanya held a four shot lead heading into the final round of the 2019 African Tour’s B & E Championship in Lagos.

The golf tournament, which teed off at the prestigious Lakowe Lakes Golf Course in Lekki on Tuesday, comes to end on Friday.

Edwin Osuhor, Tournament Director of the African Tour, said the race for the 2019 African Tour’s B&E Championship Trophy took a new turn on day three as changes continued atop the leader board.

“Mapwanya who also is a past winner of the event in 2017, now holds a four shots lead heading into the final round.

“Mapwanya enjoyed a superb third round as the Zimbabwean produced a five-under par 67 to finish top of the leaderboard,” he said.

Osuhor also said that defending champion and joint leader on the leaderboard after 36 holes Sunday Olapade struggled with his putts in the third round.

“The Nigerian failed to capture seven birdie chances after making three bogeys.

“However, an eagle putt on the the 17th hole saved the ‘hit man’ as he closed the day with a 73 representing one-over-par, and now solo second with 4 shots off the pace.

“Tied third place on the leaderboard are veteran Ghanian golfer Emos Korblah and round one leader, Nigeria’s Solomon Ideriah at two under-par.

“Ghana’s Kwame Ligbidi who was also atop the leaderboard after the second round was only able to post a three-over 75 and now fifth at one-under par heading into the final round.

According to NAN, 18-year- old professional golfer Georgia Oboh is relishing her chance of rubbing shoulders with top players on the tour after she became the first ever female player to make the cut on the African Tour as she carded a 75 in the second round.