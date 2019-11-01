There was no sign of survivors from the crash of a fire department helicopter off South Korea’s eastern coast, local media reported on Friday.

Seven people were on board the aircraft when it went down late Thursday near the disputed islets known as Dokdo in South Korea and Takeshima in Japan.

Media reports citing fire officials said the helicopter had just picked up an injured sailor when it crashed shortly after taking off from Dokdo for still unknown reasons.

The Yonhap news agency said that about 14 hours after the chopper went down, it had been spotted by rescue vessels.

A salvage ship and a submarine were also sent to the site to aid in the recovery effort.