Ademola Adegbamigbe

On Saturday 31 October 1959, 60 years ago, the first television station in tropical Africa, named ‘Western Nigeria Television’, (WNTV), was commissioned by the administration of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, then-Premier of Western Region. That time, the regional Information Minster was the late Chief Anthony Enahoro.

The occasion was attended by Awolowo; Sir James Robertson, Governor General of Nigeria; Enahoro and many other dignitaries.

It was Enahoro who first spoke:

“Your Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen. On behalf of the government of Western region, I welcome you to the opening ceremony of the Western Nigerian Television. Today is a great day in the history of this region and in the history of broadcasting in Nigeria.

I like to thank you all for joining us on this official opening ceremony. May I call the Governor General, Sir James Robertson, to make his opening remarks.”

Sir James Robertson

“Your Excellencies, Hon. Premier, Hon Ministers, Chairman and members of the Board of this television corporation, Ladies and Gentlemen.

It is a great pleasure to me to be here at the inaugural ceremony of Western Nigeria Teleivsion Service. I very much appreciate the invitation that the board and directors of Western Nigeria Radio Vision Corporation sent to me. I wish to congratulate the Western Region’s government and Oversees Radifusion Corporation on their enterprise and determination which they have shown in preparing for this ceremony and the opening of the television station in such record time.”

Obafemi Awolowo, Premier, Western Region

“ Your Excellences, Your Highnesses, Ladies and Gentlemen.

“Few events in my life have given me so much pleasure as the opening of the the first television station on Africa. Western Nigeria Television is being emulated by other parts of this nation and many countries in Africa…”

