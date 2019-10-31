Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has sacked the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Lands and Survey, Mr. Dumo Jack.

The governor did not state the reason for the sack of Jack, but said the sack was with immediate effect.

A statement issued by Paulinus Nsirim, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Communications, said Jack is to handover to the most Senior Director in the Ministry with immediate effect.

The statement reads: “His Excellency, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Governor of Rivers State has directed the immediate sack of Mr. Dumo Jack, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Lands and Survey.

“Mr Jack is to handover to the most Senior Director in the Ministry with immediate effect.”