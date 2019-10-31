By Jennifer Okundia

The issue of having a cheating partner, whether in a dating relationship or marriage has become a huge cause of concern.

In society, when a woman is cheated on, everyone including the man urges her to forgive, they even give the excuse that men are polygamous in nature.

However when the table turns and a woman cheats, in most cases the marriage or relationship is done with. people do not ask the man to forgive, instead, they quickly make reference to Mathew 5:32 (But I say unto you, That whosoever shall put away his wife, saving. for the cause of fornication, causeth her to commit adultery: and whosoever shall marry her that is divorced committeth adultery).

BeatFM’s presenter Osi Suave in a tweet, laughed at women who forgive cheating men, stating that a man can forgive anything else but not cheating.

You women that forgive cheating men I always laugh at you. Cos a man will forgive anything but cheating No gock am — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) October 31, 2019

