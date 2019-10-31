Author, media personality and entrepreneur Toke Makinwa will turn 35 on November 3rd and this video is a shout out to herself and those born in the same month.
Toke reflects on her life and what she plans to achieve as she gets a year older.
Thursday, October 31, 2019 11:20 am
