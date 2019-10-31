Every Nigerian passport holder who needs a Schengen visa to travel to EU countries will need to fulfil the following conditions to get the visa, which costs 60€, about N24,820 for a short stay of not more than 90 days.

The conditions are:

1. A completed Schengen application form

2. Valid passport (with 2 consecutive clean pages) and a full-colour copy of data page

3. Two passport photos

4. Bank statements of the last three months

5. Bank details

6. Hotel reservations in your choice of country

7. Medical insurance

8. Round trip flight reservation

9. Evidence of a need to return back to Nigeria (letter from employer, etc)

10. Colour copies of all previous Schengen visas (if applicable)

11. Employment details of the last three months

To apply, one has to download the Schengen visa application form, print it out and complete it. Once completed, one must make sure he has all the needed documents before submitting it to the country that you will apply to.

If you’re planning on visiting more than one country, apply at the country’s consulate/embassy that you’ll be spending the majority of your time in.

Alternatively, if you’re planning on spending an equal amount of time in each of these countries, then you must apply for your Schengen visa with the country that you’ll visit first.

VFS Global has been appointed by the Schengen embassies to handle and oversee all Schengen visa applications from Nigeria.

Please note that you will still need to appear in person at the embassy of your chosen country to visit. You will have your in-person interview and biometric fingerprints taken at the embassy.



Will you need to make an appointment?

If all goes well with your application up until this point, you will then be called in to do your face-to-face interview at the Schengen country’s embassy or consulate. During your interview, you will also have your biometric fingerprints taken.



When should you apply?

A Schengen visa can take up to three months to process, so it is best to apply as soon as your travel dates are confirmed.

Types of Schengen visa:

Category A: Airport Transit Visa – needed when travelling through an airport situated within the Schengen area.

Category C: Short-term Visa – this is your standard tourist visa which is valid for up to 90 days. Your short-term visa will also include how many times you will be allowed to re-enter countries within the Schengen area. This includes: single entry, double and multiple entry.

Other than a tourist visa, there are many other types of short-term visas. These include: business, medical treatment, religious purposes, sport competition, conference, government delegation, study and invitation visas.

The Schengen countries are: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Switzerland, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Slovakia and Sweden.

This advisory was originally published by travelstart.com.ng