Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has declared that the Real Madrid Academy in Port Harcourt has already received over 1500 applications for admission into the Academy from across the country.

Addressing journalists after returning to the state on Thursday from Madrid where he signed a ratification agreement for the Academy with the Real Madrid Foundation, Governor Wike said with all the preliminary processes concluded, full academic and sporting activities will commence at the Academy.

Governor Wike said: “With the signing of the ratification agreement, we are good to go. Any moment from now, the Academy will start full operation.

“As we speak, we have received over 1500 applications from across the country from prospective students of the Real Madrid Academy.

“Yesterday, we were with the President of Real Madrid Football Club, Florentino Perez and he assured us of total support in the actualization of this vision of developing the best Academy in Africa. He also expressed happiness that we fulfilled all the conditions foe setting up the Academy.”

Governor Wike expressed joy that the Real Madrid Academy has become a reality, with full partnership between the Rivers State Government and Real Madrid Foundation.

He noted that Rivers people deserve the best and his administration remains committed to giving them the best.

“We were in Madrid to ratify our agreement with Real Madrid Foundation as to the setting up of Real Madrid Academy in Port Harcourt. To the glory of God, everyone watched it all over the world that Real Madrid Academy is now a reality .

“The Academy will not only focus on Football, there will be the Basketball aspect. Our people deserve the best. Whatever we can give our people to ensure that they actualize their potentials, this Government will do”, he said.

He said that the establishment of Real Madrid Academy has placed Rivers State on the global football map. He said all Rivers people should continue to work for the growth of the state.

On Thursday, Rivers leaders gave the Governor a rousing welcome at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa. Members of the State Executive Council, Permanent Secretaries and key political leaders were on ground to receive the Rivers State Governor.

Also on Ground to receive Governor Wike were players of Rivers United and Rivers Angels, who celebrated the governor’s investment in sports