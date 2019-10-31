The United States’ crude oil imports increased while exports decreased during the week ending Oct. 25, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said Wednesday.

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 6.70 million barrels per day (b/d) last week, up by 840,000 b/d from the previous week, while crude oil exports averaged about 3.33 million b/d, down by about 356,000 b/d from the previous week, according to the Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 6.27 million b/d, down by 1.24 million b/d year-on-year, while crude oil exports averaged about 3.42 million b/d, up by about 1.16 million b/d year-on-year, reported Xinhua.