Brad Parscale, the campaign manager to the US president, Donald Trump has reacted to the microblogging and social networking service, Twitter’s decision to ban political advertisements worldwide starting from November.

Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey made the announcement on his Twitter page, revealing the motivations behind the ban, citing several references and responses to the complex arguments that Facebook has put forward in recent weeks.

In his reaction, Parscale, called Twitter’s decision “another attempt by the left to silence Trump and conservatives”

Twitter bans political ads in yet another attempt by the left to silence Trump and conservatives. Wouldn’t be surprised if @twitter lifted the ban after 2020. Statement: pic.twitter.com/4ZdHGJw3js — Brad Parscale (@parscale) October 30, 2019

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton called Twitter’s decision “the right thing to do for democracy in America and all over the world.”

This is the right thing to do for democracy in America and all over the world. What say you, @Facebook? https://t.co/dRgipKHzUG — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 30, 2019

See Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey’s lengthy thread about the company’s decision.

A political message earns reach when people decide to follow an account or retweet. Paying for reach removes that decision, forcing highly optimized and targeted political messages on people. We believe this decision should not be compromised by money. — jack 🌍🌏🌎 (@jack) October 30, 2019

Internet political ads present entirely new challenges to civic discourse: machine learning-based optimization of messaging and micro-targeting, unchecked misleading information, and deep fakes. All at increasing velocity, sophistication, and overwhelming scale. — jack 🌍🌏🌎 (@jack) October 30, 2019

For instance, it‘s not credible for us to say: “We’re working hard to stop people from gaming our systems to spread misleading info, buuut if someone pays us to target and force people to see their political ad…well…they can say whatever they want! 😉” — jack 🌍🌏🌎 (@jack) October 30, 2019

We’re well aware we‘re a small part of a much larger political advertising ecosystem. Some might argue our actions today could favor incumbents. But we have witnessed many social movements reach massive scale without any political advertising. I trust this will only grow. — jack 🌍🌏🌎 (@jack) October 30, 2019

We’ll share the final policy by 11/15, including a few exceptions (ads in support of voter registration will still be allowed, for instance). We’ll start enforcing our new policy on 11/22 to provide current advertisers a notice period before this change goes into effect. — jack 🌍🌏🌎 (@jack) October 30, 2019

You rock @jack thank you for taking the lead — kerryfultonstories (@kerryfulton15) October 31, 2019