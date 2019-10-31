Nigerian radio personality, television host and lifestyle entrepreneur, Toke Makinwa, gave her personal assistant Onise, a car on her birthday.

The ‘On-Air Personality’ had a pre-birthday party on Wednesday, Oct. 30, in Lagos which was put together by her close friends.

According to the entrepreneur, she won’t be in Nigeria for the birthday proper so, it was only right she celebrated with her close friends.

As the car key was handed to Onise, the visibly overwhelmed (PA) could not hide her joy, as she cried uncontrollably, surrounded by friends who cheered ‘you deserve it and even more’.

In coalition with this, the media personality took to her twitter page @ tokstarr where she tweeted.

“I already knew what I wanted for my birthday present as I turn 35, buying my assistant a car was the only thing that’ll make me happy and I thank God for the grace to be able to help her start her life. She got the keys last night.” She tweeted.

Fans however aired their views on Makinwa’s goodwill as one wrote;

Emmanuella Ezeobi

@ezeobi_c

“Imagine not thinking about your own self on your birthday….all you just want to do is to put a smile on someone’s face… @tokstarr

“your spirit is one of a kind, you can never do wrong in my eyes 🥰 blessings upon blessings boo @tokstarr.