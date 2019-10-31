The All Progressives Congress (APC), Oyo State Chapter has felicitated President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on their victory at the Supreme Court.

The party made the felicitation in a statement signed by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Dr AbdulAzeez Olatunde on Thursday in Ibadan.

The apex court had Wednesday dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, challenging the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the February presidential election.

“On behalf of the leader of the Party in Oyo State, former Gov. Abiola Ajimobi, the State APC Chairman Akin Oke, the State Executives and all members of APC, we congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and others,” the party said.