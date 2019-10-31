The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), an NGO, on Thursday congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his victory at the Supreme Court during the judgement of an appeal filed against him by PDP Candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The Director of MURIC, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, congratulated the President in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

Akintola said the decision of the court was a confirmation of the wish of Nigerian people who voted for the President during the 2019 Presidential Elections.

“We congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari for this well-deserved victory; we also felicitate with the chairman of the ruling party, Comrade Adams Oshiomole, and the party’s National Leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We charge the triumphant party to be magnanimous in victory, to remain focussed on its anti-corruption agenda and to work tirelessly towards making life more abundant in Nigeria.

“We, however, urged the opposition to join hands with President Muhammadu Buhari in moving the nation forward,” he said.

Akintola commended the Supreme Court for the speed with which the case dispensed.

He also urged the judiciary to remove all unnecessary technicalities which often slowed down judicial processes.

“We remind the Chief Justice of Nigeria that Nigerians are anxiously awaiting for the reform of the judiciary.

“You should, therefore, expedite action in this regard,” he said.

The Supreme Court was unanimous in its ruling as the seven-man panel, led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Ibrahim Tanko, picked holes in Atiku’s petition.

Atiku Abubakar was the Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), while President Muhammadu Buhari represented the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 Presidential Elections.