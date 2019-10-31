The Ogun Government, on Thursday, announced plans to launch a “clean-up” initiative, as part of efforts to maintain hygienic environment in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Mr Tokunbo Talabi, disclosed this in Abeokuta during a meeting with officials of the state Ministry of Environment and members of the Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria (AWAN) in the state.

Talabi said that the plan had become necessary in order to address the existing waste management system in the state which he described as “capable of endangering peoples’ lives.

“Upon his assumption of office, Gov. Dapo Abiodun observed that the mode of waste collection, as well as its management, was totally not acceptable to the government and the people of the state.

“We took time to study and observe the existing process of waste management in the state and came to the realisation that the process needed to be overhauled.

“Clearly, we need to reform this aspect of our lives and also plan to turn waste into wealth,” he said.

Talabi also disclosed that the government had appointed a waste management expert with a proven track record to manage and supervise the collection and management of generated waste in the state.

Addressing the meeting, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Environment, Mr Ola Oresanya, stressed the importance of a clean environment to the wellbeing of the people.

Oresanya explained that a department would soon be created by the state government to work harmoniously with its various council areas to ensure successful implementation of the plan.

He also said that plans were underway to upgrade the existing dumpsites and build bigger ones across the state.