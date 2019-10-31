The National Youth Council of Ogoni People (NYCOP) the youth wing of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni Peole (MOSOP) has dissociated itself from news of endorsement of an indigenous oil company, Xavon Energy, for oil resumption in Ogoniland.

In a statement signed by its President, Mbagha Theophilus Esq, NYCOP said it wanted to make it “unequivocally clear that the sponsored campaigns are deceitful and not representing the interest of Ogoni youths as no oil company, including Xavon Energy, has been endorsed by the Ogoni people for oil production in Ogoniland.

“NYCOP states that attempts to mislead the public on the Ogoni position on oil resumption is designed to cause crises in Ogoni and that should be averted by rejecting the current sponsored campaigns for Xavon Energy as they are dubious and not representing the position of the Ogoni people.

“Ogoni youths will stand by the decision of our parent body, the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) on oil resumption and therefore maintain that issues of oil production should be negotiated through the only group that has the mandate and massive support from the Ogoni people, MOSOP.”

The group urged the Nigerian government and general public to disregard the endorsement news which it said was masterminded by self interests to force oil resumption in Ogoni and cause an internal crises among the people.