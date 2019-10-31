The Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Cross River Command, said it has seized a truckload of suspected adulterated diesel containing 33,000 litres.

The State Commandant of the Corps, Mr Danjuma Elisha, who disclosed this on Thursday in Calabar, said that one suspect was arrested in connection with the incident.

Elisha explained that the truck was impounded on Tuesday at the ‘Technical Junction’ in Calabar.

“The suspect and the product were arrested for not having the valid papers to operate in the oil sector and at the same time, the product itself is suspected to be adulterated Automotive Gas Oil.

“This kind of act is against our laws and regulations; this is an economic sabotage. We expect people to do legitimate business, but this very business is illegal and that is why we arrested the truck,” he said.

He said that the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) was carrying out a forensic analysis of the product.

According to him, after the analysis, the suspect will be prosecuted in court with a view to serve as a deterrent to others who may want to venture into such illegality.

The Commandant, who assumed the leadership of the command a week ago, stressed his readiness in the protection of critical infrastructure in the state.

“I have come on board to ensure that all forms of illegality are stopped; ranging from the protection of critical assets, adulterated oil products among others.

“I solicit the support of all residents in the state to enable us do our work creditably and move the state and nation at large forward,” he said.

The driver of the truck, Mansur Mohammed, said he was transporting the product to Yola in Adamawa.

“I bought the product from some tanker drivers who usually scoop the product from their tanks. I asked them if it was genuine product and they told me that it was the remnant from their trucks.

“The truck belongs to my boss who is in Yola. I am only working according to his instructions,” he said.