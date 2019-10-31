Adeniyi Adebayo, the 12th prosecution witness in the trial of former minister of Interior, Patrick Abba Moro, has told a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, that the defendants created an e-recruitment portal to fraudulently collect funds from job applicants.

Moro, now a senator representing Benue South, is facing trial, along with the former permanent secretary in the ministry, Anastasia Daniel-Nwobia, an ex-director in the same ministry Felix Alayebami, and Drexel Tech Nigeria Ltd.

They are all facing a charge of money laundering and procurement fraud.

Adebayo, an operative of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, while being cross-examined by counsel of the first defendant, Paul Erokoro, SAN, pointed out on Wednesday that Moro and Drexel Tech Nig. Ltd did not follow the rules of the Procurement Act.

He noted that the contract agreement was done with Drexel Tech Global Ltd but that Drexel Tech Nig. Ltd was used to execute the contract which it did not bid for.

The witness also revealed that the board of Immigrations, Fire Service, Civil Defence and Prisons was not carried along in the contract award.

This act, according to Adeniyi, constituted an abuse of office on the part of Moro.

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba adjourned till November 25, 2019 for the continuation of the cross-examination of the witness.