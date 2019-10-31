By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerians have taken to social media to lambast singer and songwriter, Shasha Damilola Alesh better known as Dice Ailes, for derogating 18th century Eastern Cape woman, Sarah Baartman, by using her picture as artwork for his latest single, titled, ‘Ginika’.

The song which is a follow-up to ‘Alakori,’ his collaboration single with Falz, was meant to celebrate the African woman’s backside and its artwork was also meant to depict the same.

But after releasing the song, many people knocked the singer for devaluing Sarah Baartman who was used as a spectacle to please white masters across Europe in 18th century, because she suffered from steatopygia, so she had excess fatty tissue around her hip and backside.

Ginika’s artwork triggered many negative reactions on social media prompting the Otedola’s crooner to make a public apology.

Dice Ailes, you should know it's inappropriate to use Sarah Baartman's picture. It's either you don't read or know history, or your clout chasing game is above 100. You should fix this. https://t.co/CwCegDu10i — CHISOM (@_PLICE) October 31, 2019

You people expecting Dice Ailes to know who Sarah Baartman is or to research on an artwork before using it are funny. 🤣😂😂

This is Nigeria, anyhowness is our name. When the gbedu bangs, he’ll be forgiven. Look at Dollar M*rley. — Ngala Mall (@Aunty_Les) October 31, 2019

Have you ever head of Sarah Baartman? The lady who's image you are using to promote your new single. She was exploited and treated as a 'freak' by Europeans when she was alive. Your use of her image to promote this song is an insult to her memory in every way you can think of… https://t.co/zmFHo5SnIi — Alawode Abisola (@Abisolathegreat) October 30, 2019

~ Sarah Baartman She subsequently spent most of her adult life being exhibited as a caged freak-show attraction both in London and Paris, where she died and was displayed even in death up until the late ‘70s If you know your history well, you wouldn’t have accepted this artwork https://t.co/xvVxvtkQeb — director D. (@directordiji) October 31, 2019

The level of ignorance involved in this artwork is beyond me. How you and your team can use Sarah Baartman on a single cover just shows that you not only have no idea about history but don't research images before using them. — #UNDERWATER🎵 (@ncgreyy) October 31, 2019

Most Nigerian artistes are ignorant, and dice Aile is a typical example.

The lady he used as his picture cover for ginika is Sarah baartman a black slave with big butt that was sexual abused from a tender age till her death, the white would beat her up and forcefully have sex pic.twitter.com/aOOBraz8iM — Man From Africa (@007Soja) October 31, 2019

Suddenly, everyone in Nigeria knows who Sarah Baartman was; But they didn't know that yesterday. — Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) October 31, 2019

“My Team & I sincerely apologize for using Sarah Baartman picture as cover for my new single, Ginika.” SIMPLE. — Mr. Miyagi (@DiceAlies) October 31, 2019

When it’s all said and done, Sarah Baartman was a beautiful, voluptuous and true African woman, and for me, that’s the side of story I have chosen to tell. Love always. Talk later pic.twitter.com/IYzIfjDh9j — Mr. Miyagi (@DiceAiles) October 31, 2019