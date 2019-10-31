Sarah Baartman as Ginika artwork

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerians have taken to social media to lambast singer and songwriter, Shasha Damilola Alesh better known as Dice Ailes, for derogating 18th century Eastern Cape woman, Sarah Baartman, by using her picture as artwork for his latest single, titled, ‘Ginika’.

The song which is a follow-up to ‘Alakori,’ his collaboration single with Falz, was meant to celebrate the African woman’s backside and its artwork was also meant to depict the same.

But after releasing the song, many people knocked the singer for devaluing Sarah Baartman who was used as a spectacle to please white masters across Europe in 18th century, because she suffered from steatopygia, so she had excess fatty tissue around her hip and backside.

Ginika’s artwork triggered many negative reactions on social media prompting the Otedola’s crooner to make a public apology.