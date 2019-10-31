The Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice-Marshal Sadique Abubakar says the Nigerian Air Force will continue to demonstrate courage in fighting terrorism in the country.

Abubakar said this on Thursday at the NAF simulation exercise at the Aminu Kano International Airport, tagged “Airport Security Exercise, ASEX 2019″ aimed at strengthening its fight against terrorism and banditry in the country.

He said the exercise, code-named ‘STEEL DOME 2’, was to prepare the officers and men against any attack on the nation’s airports.

“We want to prepare our men to be proactive in tackling terrorism at the nation’s Airports. Therefore, the exercise was necessary to ensure our capability in responding to any terrorist attack.

Similar exercises were carried out at the Nnamdi Azikwe Airport Abuja, Murtala Mohammed International Airport Lagos, while that of Akwa Ibom Airport would come up soon.

The Chief of Air Staff further assured Nigerians of the commitment of the Air Force towards protecting the territorial integrity of the nation.

“It is the duty of the Air Force as a fighting force to protect passengers at our Airports. Therefore, we have to ensure a collaborative efforts with other security operatives at the Airport to counter-terrorism.

“Most of our men have paid the supreme price in their efforts to see to the existence of Nigeria as one corporate indivisible entity,” he said.

According to him, the Nigerian Air Force is always looking forward to the maintenance of law and order in order to have a secure nation.

Abubakar also said that the Air Force had started manufacturing Hydraulic Accumulator Diaphragm of L-39ZA Aircraft locally in order to encourage patronage of made-in-Nigeria products and to boost the nation’s economy.

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano described Kano as “one of the most peaceful states” due to the well-coordinated synergy among security operatives in the state.

He commended the initiative of the Chief of Air Staff for introducing the “Steel Dome II Stimulation Exercise” with a view to ensuring that the personnel are proactive at all times.