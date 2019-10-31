Former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has revealed what he wants from his next job amid Arsenal link as pressure keeps mounting on Unai Emery.

Mourinho is reportedly keen on taking the reins in north London and becoming the first manager to enjoy domestic success with three different clubs in the Premier League.

Speaking on his return to football management, Jose Mourinho says he’s looking for an ambitious project and a club that plays to win.

Mourinho said: “The only thing that I know is what I don’t want, and what I don’t want is crystal clear. What I want, the general profile of course, but I can’t say clubs or countries.

“I am quite pathological in this sense that I have to play to win, and then if I win or I don’t win that’s my problem, and the players’ and the club’s and the structure.

“But I need a project where the feeling is I play to win.

Emery, who’s Arsenal side lost 5-4 on penalties to Liverpool after a 5-5 draw in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, isn’t in immediate danger of being sacked.

But should the Gunners board be considering Mourinho as a possible replacement, the Portuguese has clearly outlined what he’s looking for in his next club in an interview on The Coaches’ Voice.