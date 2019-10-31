The Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, has described the demise of Brig.-Gen. Mobolaji Johnson as a loss of Nigeria’s trailblazer who left his footprint on the sands of time.

In his condolence, Obasa said that Nigerians would continue to remember Johnson’s legacies such as the Itoikin – Epe Road, Badagry Express Road and the Eko Bridge.

He said other legacies of the late Johnson were the establishment of the five Government Colleges, the Oluwole Housing Estate, Ogba and many other monuments that he bequeathed to his successors when he was at the helm of affairs in the state.

“Mobolaji Johnson was not only a gentleman and officer but a trailblazer who left his footprint on the sands of time in Lagos State where he was the governor for eight years from 1967 to 1975,” Obasa said.

According to him, the family and others he left behind should also take solace in the fact that the name of late Johnson remained unblemished throughout his career in the military and as the military governor of the state.

Obasa, on behalf of members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, prayed that God, in His infinite mercy, grant the deceased eternal rest and members of the family he left behind, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The late Johnson, who was born on Feb. 9, 1936, died and died on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the age of 83.

He was Military Governor of Lagos State between May 28, 1967 to July 29, 1975, under the military regime of General Yakubu Gowon.